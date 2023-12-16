Creighton vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-7.5)
|165.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-6.5)
|164.5
|-285
|+230
Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Creighton is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Bluejays' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Crimson Tide's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Creighton is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
- The Bluejays have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000.
- With odds of +2000, Creighton has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
