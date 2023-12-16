How to Watch the Cal Poly vs. Montana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) play the Montana Grizzlies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cal Poly vs. Montana Scoring Comparison
- The Grizzlies score an average of 75.7 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.6 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Montana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
- Cal Poly is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The 58.8 points per game the Mustangs record are 10.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (69.7).
- This year the Mustangs are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Grizzlies give up.
- The Grizzlies shoot 42.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Mustangs concede.
Cal Poly Leaders
- Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Carmen Gfeller: 11.8 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)
- MJ Bruno: 6.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
Montana Leaders
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 68-43
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ USC
|L 85-44
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|Fresno State
|W 84-59
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Montana
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Dickinson State
|W 108-57
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/6/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 82-68
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colorado State
|L 78-69
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
