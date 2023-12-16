The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) play the Montana Grizzlies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Cal Poly Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Poly vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Grizzlies score an average of 75.7 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.6 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Montana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Cal Poly is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The 58.8 points per game the Mustangs record are 10.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (69.7).

This year the Mustangs are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Grizzlies give up.

The Grizzlies shoot 42.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Mustangs concede.

Cal Poly Leaders

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Carmen Gfeller: 11.8 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.8 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

14.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) MJ Bruno: 6.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

Montana Leaders

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 @ Seattle U W 68-43 Redhawk Center 11/28/2023 @ USC L 85-44 Galen Center 12/9/2023 Fresno State W 84-59 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/16/2023 Montana - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/21/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest 12/28/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

