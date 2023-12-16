The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) play the Montana Grizzlies (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Cal Poly Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
  • TV: ESPN+
Cal Poly vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

  • The Grizzlies score an average of 75.7 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.6 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Montana has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
  • Cal Poly is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The 58.8 points per game the Mustangs record are 10.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (69.7).
  • This year the Mustangs are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Grizzlies give up.
  • The Grizzlies shoot 42.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Mustangs concede.

Cal Poly Leaders

  • Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Carmen Gfeller: 11.8 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)
  • MJ Bruno: 6.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

Montana Leaders

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Seattle U W 68-43 Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ USC L 85-44 Galen Center
12/9/2023 Fresno State W 84-59 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Montana - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/28/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Dickinson State W 108-57 Dahlberg Arena
12/6/2023 Loyola Marymount W 82-68 Dahlberg Arena
12/9/2023 Colorado State L 78-69 Dahlberg Arena
12/16/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/20/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 UCSD - Jenny Craig Pavilion

