The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5) meet the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cal Poly vs. Montana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cal Poly Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Sydney Bourland: 6.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ania McNicholas: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Annika Shah: 10.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.