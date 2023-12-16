Saturday's game between the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) and Montana Grizzlies (3-3) squaring off at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Poly, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Mustangs secured an 84-59 victory over Fresno State.

The Mustangs head into this matchup following an 84-59 victory against Fresno State on Saturday. The Grizzlies fell in their last outing 78-69 against Colorado State on Saturday. Natalia Ackerman scored a team-high 19 points for the Mustangs in the victory. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw scored 14 points in the Grizzlies' loss, leading the team.

Cal Poly vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Cal Poly vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 68, Montana 67

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs took down the Idaho Vandals in a 65-55 win on November 8. It was their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mustangs are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 159) on November 8

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 238) on December 9

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 314) on November 21

Montana Schedule Analysis

The Grizzlies captured their signature win of the season on November 20 by securing a 76-71 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Montana has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Montana 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 99) on November 20

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 170) on December 6

Cal Poly Leaders

Ackerman: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.3 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.3 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sydney Bourland: 6.0 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

6.0 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Annika Shah: 10.8 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

10.8 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

Montana Leaders

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Carmen Gfeller: 11.8 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

11.8 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

14.7 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) MJ Bruno: 6.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a -71 scoring differential, falling short by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 58.8 points per game to rank 291st in college basketball and are allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 248th in college basketball.

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies put up 75.7 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

