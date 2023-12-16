The Cal Baptist Lancers (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CBU Events Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison

The Titans' 60.4 points per game are 6.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Lancers allow to opponents.

CSU Fullerton is 2-0 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Cal Baptist has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.4 points.

The 75.0 points per game the Lancers average are 14.3 more points than the Titans give up (60.7).

Cal Baptist has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.

CSU Fullerton is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

The Lancers are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Titans allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Titans' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.7 higher than the Lancers have conceded.

Cal Baptist Leaders

Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG% Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Hope Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

15.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG% Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Cal Baptist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 @ Southern Utah W 79-66 America First Event Center 12/6/2023 @ Utah Tech W 78-69 Burns Arena 12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine W 60-57 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 CSU Fullerton - CBU Events Center 12/18/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center 12/20/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena

CSU Fullerton Schedule