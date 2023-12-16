How to Watch the Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CBU Events Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison
- The Titans' 60.4 points per game are 6.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Lancers allow to opponents.
- CSU Fullerton is 2-0 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Cal Baptist has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.4 points.
- The 75.0 points per game the Lancers average are 14.3 more points than the Titans give up (60.7).
- Cal Baptist has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.
- CSU Fullerton is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.
- The Lancers are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Titans allow to opponents (38.4%).
- The Titans' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.7 higher than the Lancers have conceded.
Cal Baptist Leaders
- Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG%
- Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Hope Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%
- Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
CSU Fullerton Leaders
Cal Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 79-66
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 78-69
|Burns Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 60-57
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
CSU Fullerton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Georgetown
|L 65-55
|Titan Gym
|11/29/2023
|San Jose State
|W 71-64
|Titan Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 77-68
|Save Mart Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Titan Gym
