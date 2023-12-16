The CSU Fullerton Titans (3-3) will play the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Chloe Webb: 21.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Grace Schmidt: 15.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kinsley Barrington: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Khloe Lemon: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

