Saturday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-0) and CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 72-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cal Baptist, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lancers claimed a 60-57 victory over Pepperdine.

The Lancers came out on top in their last matchup 60-57 against Pepperdine on Saturday. In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Titans claimed a 77-68 victory over Fresno State. Chloe Webb scored a team-high 28 points for the Lancers in the win. Hope Hassmann scored a team-high 22 points for the Titans in the victory.

Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, CSU Fullerton 59

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

On November 22, the Lancers picked up their best win of the season, a 71-66 victory over the Portland Pilots, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings.

The Lancers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (five).

Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Portland (No. 97) on November 22

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 136) on November 15

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 147) on November 10

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 183) on December 6

79-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 189) on November 28

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Titans took down the San Jose State Spartans at home on November 29 by a score of 71-64.

Based on the RPI, the Lancers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the nation.

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 210) on November 29

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 229) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 238) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 319) on November 12

Cal Baptist Leaders

Webb: 22.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.5 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

22.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.5 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Grace Schmidt: 12.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

12.9 PTS, 51.4 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kinsley Barrington: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Khloe Lemon: 9.4 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG% Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

15.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG% Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (232nd in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans score 60.4 points per game (274th in college basketball) and concede 60.7 (115th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

