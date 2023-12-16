Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-0) and CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 72-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cal Baptist, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Lancers came out on top in their last matchup 60-57 against Pepperdine on Saturday. In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Titans claimed a 77-68 victory over Fresno State. Chloe Webb scored a team-high 28 points for the Lancers in the win. Hope Hassmann scored a team-high 22 points for the Titans in the victory.
Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
Cal Baptist vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, CSU Fullerton 59
Top 25 Predictions
Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis
- On November 22, the Lancers picked up their best win of the season, a 71-66 victory over the Portland Pilots, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings.
Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Portland (No. 97) on November 22
- 82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 136) on November 15
- 76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 147) on November 10
- 78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 183) on December 6
- 79-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 189) on November 28
CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Titans took down the San Jose State Spartans at home on November 29 by a score of 71-64.
- Based on the RPI, the Lancers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the nation.
CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 210) on November 29
- 54-48 over San Francisco (No. 229) on November 19
- 77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 238) on December 6
- 61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 319) on November 12
Cal Baptist Leaders
- Webb: 22.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.5 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
- Grace Schmidt: 12.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Kinsley Barrington: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Khloe Lemon: 9.4 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
CSU Fullerton Leaders
- Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.9 FG%
- Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 34.9 FG%
- Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Cal Baptist Performance Insights
- The Lancers' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (232nd in college basketball).
CSU Fullerton Performance Insights
- The Titans score 60.4 points per game (274th in college basketball) and concede 60.7 (115th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.
