How to Watch the Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.
- Baylor is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Bears record 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes allow (52.9).
- Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
- When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 8-0.
- The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (35.3%).
- The Hurricanes shoot 49.0% from the field, just 11.6% higher than the Bears allow.
Baylor Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
Miami (FL) Leaders
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|W 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|W 71-51
|Ferrell Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|W 99-37
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|W 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|W 75-70
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Watsco Center
