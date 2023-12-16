The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) hope to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 52.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
  • The Bears record 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans give up (64.8).
  • Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
  • The Spartans score an average of 72.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • Michigan State has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 91.1 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor posted 82.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
  • The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
  • Baylor averaged 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (69.0).
  • The Spartans conceded fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (72.0) last season.
  • At home, Michigan State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern W 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin L 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/10/2023 @ Nebraska L 77-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor - Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

