How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) hope to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 52.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The Bears record 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans give up (64.8).
- Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
- The Spartans score an average of 72.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
- Michigan State has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 91.1 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor posted 82.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
- Baylor averaged 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (69.0).
- The Spartans conceded fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (72.0) last season.
- At home, Michigan State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
