The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) hope to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The Bears record 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans give up (64.8).

Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.

The Spartans score an average of 72.3 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Bears give up to opponents.

Michigan State has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 91.1 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.

Baylor averaged 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (69.0).

The Spartans conceded fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (72.0) last season.

At home, Michigan State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center 12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center 12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena 12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden 12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule