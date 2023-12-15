Suns vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
On Friday, December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center, the New York Knicks (13-10) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Phoenix Suns (13-11), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Knicks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-5.5)
|230.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Suns (-5)
|229.5
|-200
|+168
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
|Suns vs Knicks Injury Report
|Suns vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Suns vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Knicks Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Suns' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 113.2 per outing (13th in the league).
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 18th in league, and giving up 110 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.
- The teams average 228.2 points per game combined, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 223.2 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Suns Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Kevin Durant
|27.5
|-110
|30.8
|Devin Booker
|27.5
|-105
|28.1
|Jusuf Nurkic
|13.5
|-105
|12.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jusuf Nurkic or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Suns and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+700
|+325
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.