Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at Frost Bank Center features the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama as a player to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Lakers knocked off the Spurs 122-119, led by Anthony Davis with 37 points (plus one assist and 10 rebounds). Wembanyama was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 30 points while chipping in two assists and 13 rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 30 13 2 3 6 4 Keldon Johnson 28 5 8 0 0 4 Malaki Branham 19 3 0 1 0 2

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 37 10 1 4 0 2 Taurean Prince 17 5 5 2 1 4 Austin Reaves 15 4 8 1 0 3

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama puts up 19.3 points, 10.7 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in league).

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.2 assists and 6.4 boards per game.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 28.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Sochan puts up 10.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the floor.

D'Angelo Russell averages 16.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.7 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 14.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 9.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Lakers get 7.1 points per game from Christian Wood, plus 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 26.2 13.2 2.5 1.3 1.9 0.3 Victor Wembanyama SA 17.4 11.1 2.5 1.5 3.1 1.0 Keldon Johnson SA 18.3 6.8 4.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 LeBron James LAL 22.2 6.0 6.2 1.3 0.6 2.1 D'Angelo Russell LAL 13.8 2.8 6.6 1.3 0.3 1.8 Devin Vassell SA 16.0 2.9 2.6 0.9 0.1 2.3

