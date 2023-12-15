Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Shelby County, Iowa, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Shelby County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Exira - EHK High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mondamin, IA
- Conference: Rolling Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
