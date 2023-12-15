Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Scott County, Iowa today, we've got you covered.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Valley High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport North High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Clinton, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bettendorf High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
