The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Scott County, Iowa today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pleasant Valley High School at North Scott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Eldridge, IA

Eldridge, IA Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference

Mississippi Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Davenport North High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Clinton, IA

Clinton, IA Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference

Mississippi Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bettendorf High School at Davenport Central High School