Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Polk County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasantville High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.