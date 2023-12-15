Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pocahontas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Pocahontas County, Iowa today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pocahontas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pocahontas Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pocahontas, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
