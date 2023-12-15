If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in O'Brien County, Iowa today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

O'Brien County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South O'Brien High School at George-Little Rock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: George, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

