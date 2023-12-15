How to Watch the NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (6-5) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-8) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Flash's 51.4 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 62.4 the Highlanders allow.
- NJIT has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.4 points.
- The 61.0 points per game the Highlanders average are 7.6 fewer points than the Red Flash allow (68.6).
- NJIT has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Highlanders are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Red Flash concede to opponents (41.5%).
- The Red Flash shoot 34.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Highlanders allow.
NJIT Leaders
- Kendall Carruthers: 12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
- Destini Ward: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Yanessa Boyd: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Julianna Gibson: 4.8 PTS, 36.4 FG%
- Marina Artero: 2.2 PTS, 26.7 FG%
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
NJIT Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 57-48
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/12/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 66-47
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/15/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/31/2023
|LIU
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 87-62
|Petersen Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Morgan State
|W 69-59
|DeGol Arena
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 69-32
|DeGol Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
