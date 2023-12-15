The NJIT Highlanders (6-5) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-8) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

NJIT Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Red Flash's 51.4 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 62.4 the Highlanders allow.

NJIT has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.4 points.

The 61.0 points per game the Highlanders average are 7.6 fewer points than the Red Flash allow (68.6).

NJIT has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 61.0 points.

The Highlanders are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Red Flash concede to opponents (41.5%).

The Red Flash shoot 34.5% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Highlanders allow.

NJIT Leaders

Kendall Carruthers: 12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Destini Ward: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

8.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Yanessa Boyd: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Julianna Gibson: 4.8 PTS, 36.4 FG%

4.8 PTS, 36.4 FG% Marina Artero: 2.2 PTS, 26.7 FG%

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

NJIT Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 87-43 Watsco Center 12/6/2023 @ Sacred Heart L 57-48 William H. Pitt Center 12/12/2023 Saint Peter's W 66-47 NJIT Wellness and Events Center 12/15/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 12/31/2023 LIU - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule