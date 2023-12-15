The NJIT Highlanders (5-3) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

NJIT Players to Watch

Trinity Williams: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Madilyn Dogs: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Alejandra Zuniga: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenna Squier: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

