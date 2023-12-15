NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (5-3) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other NJIT Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Williams: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dogs: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Zuniga: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Squier: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.