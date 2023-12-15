Friday's contest between the NJIT Highlanders (6-5) and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-8) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 69-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NJIT, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 15.

In their last time out, the Highlanders won on Tuesday 66-47 against Saint Peter's.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 66-47 victory over Saint Peter's in their most recent outing on Tuesday. The Red Flash enter this matchup following a 69-32 loss to Youngstown State on Saturday. Alejandra Zuniga put up 17 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Highlanders. Destini Ward scored a team-leading eight points for the Red Flash in the loss.

NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 69, Saint Francis (PA) 52

NJIT Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders defeated the No. 315-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Merrimack Warriors, 48-45, on November 10, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

NJIT has six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the seventh-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 43rd-most.

NJIT 2023-24 Best Wins

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 315) on November 10

70-57 at home over Rider (No. 324) on November 15

61-46 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 339) on November 29

73-57 on the road over Army (No. 347) on November 6

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 18

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Red Flash beat the Morgan State Bears in a 69-59 win on December 2. It was their signature win of the season.

Saint Francis (PA) has six losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

NJIT Leaders

Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 42.1 FG% Zuniga: 14.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

14.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kenna Squier: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Madilyn Dogs: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG% Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Kendall Carruthers: 12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Ward: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

8.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Yanessa Boyd: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Julianna Gibson: 4.8 PTS, 36.4 FG%

4.8 PTS, 36.4 FG% Marina Artero: 2.2 PTS, 26.7 FG%

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders average 61.0 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (153rd in college basketball). They have a -15 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Highlanders are scoring 64.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 58.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, NJIT is ceding 57.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 66.2.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have been outscored by 17.2 points per game (posting 51.4 points per game, 345th in college basketball, while conceding 68.6 per outing, 263rd in college basketball) and have a -154 scoring differential.

The Red Flash are scoring fewer points at home (48.6 per game) than away (55.0).

In 2023-24 Saint Francis (PA) is conceding 10.7 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (74.5).

