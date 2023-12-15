Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Monroe County, Iowa today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Monroe County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albia High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
