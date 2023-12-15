FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play. The latest legislative maneuvering paves the way for schools and their fundraising arms to be directly involved in securing and paying for their athletes’ name, image and likeness deals. These amended laws are also trying to shield athletic departments from NCAA enforcement. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(APMedia)