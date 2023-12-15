Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Linn County, Iowa? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Falls High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa City West High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Marion, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.