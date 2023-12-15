Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Floyd County, Iowa today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Springs High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rockford, IA
- Conference: Top of Iowa Conference - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Charles City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Charles City, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.