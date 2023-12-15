Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Clinton County, Iowa today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Clinton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maquoketa High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Goose Lake, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport North High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Clinton, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
