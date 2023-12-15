Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cass County, Iowa, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Cass County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Griswold High School at East Mills Jr. Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Malvern, IA
- Conference: Corner Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
