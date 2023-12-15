Friday's game between the California Golden Bears (8-2) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-2) at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Cal squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on December 15.

Last time out, the Golden Bears won on Saturday 76-49 against Nevada.

The Golden Bears are coming off of a 76-49 victory over Nevada in their last game on Saturday. The Eagles head into this game on the heels of an 82-33 victory over Walla Walla on Saturday. McKayla Williams scored a team-high 20 points for the Golden Bears in the victory. In the Eagles' win, Bella Hays led the way with 15 points (adding one rebound and zero assists).

Cal vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Cal vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 70, Eastern Washington 62

Cal Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 17, the Golden Bears took down the Auburn Tigers (No. 54 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-53.

The Golden Bears have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Cal has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Cal has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 54) on November 17

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 63) on November 8

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 119) on November 13

74-69 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 177) on December 2

76-49 at home over Nevada (No. 197) on December 9

Eastern Washington Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Eagles beat the Boise State Broncos at home on December 3 by a score of 64-43.

Eastern Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

64-43 at home over Boise State (No. 115) on December 3

86-77 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 187) on November 8

64-62 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 222) on November 22

75-39 on the road over Utah State (No. 303) on November 10

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.4 PTS, 6.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Marta Suarez: 14.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

14.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Williams: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Ugonne Onyiah: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG% Kemery Martin: 8.3 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

Eastern Washington Leaders

Jamie Loera: 12.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

12.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Aaliyah Alexander: 16.1 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 51.9 3PT% (14-for-27)

16.1 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 51.9 3PT% (14-for-27) Jacinta Buckley: 8.4 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

8.4 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Milly Knowles: 6.9 PTS, 56.5 FG%

6.9 PTS, 56.5 FG% Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears average 72.2 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (74th in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.3 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and are allowing 56.8 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

At home, the Eagles average 74.5 points per game. Away, they score 72.0.

In 2023-24 Eastern Washington is conceding 11.0 fewer points per game at home (51.3) than on the road (62.3).

