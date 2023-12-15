Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Black Hawk County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Black Hawk County, Iowa, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Black Hawk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Falls High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver High School at Columbus Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Conference: North Iowa Cedar League - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
