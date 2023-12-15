Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allamakee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Allamakee County, Iowa today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Allamakee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Postville High School at Central Community High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elkader, IA
- Conference: Upper Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukon High School at Waverly-Shell Rock High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waukon, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
