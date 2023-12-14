Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Woodbury County, Iowa, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ar-We-Va High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Sloan, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.