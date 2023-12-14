The Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) host the Calgary Flames (11-14-4, losers of three in a row) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Thursday, December 14 starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-155) Flames (+130) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been a moneyline favorite 10 times this season, and have gone 6-4 in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Minnesota's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 80 (24th) Goals 87 (16th) 86 (15th) Goals Allowed 101 (29th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 10 (28th) 26 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Minnesota has gone 5-4-1 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota went over in three of its past 10 contests.

The Wild have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild are ranked 24th in the league with 80 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Wild have given up 86 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.

They're ranked 21st in the league with a -6 goal differential .

