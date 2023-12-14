The Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) are home favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Calgary Flames (11-14-4, +125 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday begins at 8:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary has played 20 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Wild have gone 6-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Flames have been an underdog in 15 games this season, with six upset wins (40.0%).

Minnesota is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Calgary has six games this season playing as an underdog by +125 or longer, and is 1-5 in those contests.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-161) Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-238) 3.5 (+100) Mats Zuccarello 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (+125)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 8-2 3-6-1 6.4 3.00 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.00 2.10 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 6-4-0 6.2 3.30 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.30 3.50 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.