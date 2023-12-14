Having dropped three in a row, the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames Wild 5-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

The Wild's 80 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 26 6 22 28 17 14 29.6% Kirill Kaprizov 26 8 16 24 31 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 26 14 7 21 8 11 49.5% Matthew Boldy 19 7 9 16 15 18 32% Marco Rossi 26 9 7 16 7 9 41.5%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames allow 3.5 goals per game (101 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Flames have 87 goals this season (three per game), 16th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Flames are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

