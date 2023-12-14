At American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will try to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET. The game airs on BSSW and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 229.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-1) 229 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.9 per contest (21st in the league).

The Timberwolves have a +150 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 112.7 points per game, 21st in the league, and are giving up 105.9 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

These two teams score 232.9 points per game between them, 3.4 more than this game's total.

These teams together surrender 222.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota is 12-10-0 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1200 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

