The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-5) play the Temple Owls (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 69.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 63.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Delaware is 4-3 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • Temple is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Owls record are just 3.6 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (67.3).
  • Temple is 3-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
  • Delaware has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Owls are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens shoot 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Owls concede.

Temple Leaders

  • Aleah Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
  • Ines Piper: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Tiarra East: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Tristen Taylor: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

Delaware Leaders

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Xavier W 78-41 Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific L 79-78 Desert Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 61-47 Liacouras Center
12/14/2023 Delaware - Liacouras Center
12/17/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
12/21/2023 Northwestern - Liacouras Center

Delaware Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Duquesne W 74-57 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/7/2023 Old Dominion L 57-53 Bob Carpenter Center
12/11/2023 VCU L 64-55 Henrico Sports & Events Center
12/14/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
12/21/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
12/31/2023 Harvard - Bob Carpenter Center

