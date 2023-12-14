The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-5) play the Temple Owls (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 69.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 63.1 the Owls allow to opponents.

Delaware is 4-3 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Temple is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.

The 70.9 points per game the Owls record are just 3.6 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (67.3).

Temple is 3-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Delaware has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

The Owls are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede to opponents (38.8%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens shoot 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Owls concede.

Temple Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Ines Piper: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Tiarra East: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tristen Taylor: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

Delaware Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 Xavier W 78-41 Desert Financial Arena 12/2/2023 Pacific L 79-78 Desert Financial Arena 12/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 61-47 Liacouras Center 12/14/2023 Delaware - Liacouras Center 12/17/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena 12/21/2023 Northwestern - Liacouras Center

Delaware Schedule