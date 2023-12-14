How to Watch the Temple vs. Delaware Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-5) play the Temple Owls (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 69.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 63.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Delaware is 4-3 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
- Temple is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Owls record are just 3.6 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (67.3).
- Temple is 3-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- Delaware has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Owls are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede to opponents (38.8%).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens shoot 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Owls concede.
Temple Leaders
- Aleah Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
- Ines Piper: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Tiarra East: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Tristen Taylor: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
Delaware Leaders
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Xavier
|W 78-41
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|L 79-78
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 61-47
|Liacouras Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/17/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Liacouras Center
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duquesne
|W 74-57
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|Old Dominion
|L 57-53
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/11/2023
|VCU
|L 64-55
|Henrico Sports & Events Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/31/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
