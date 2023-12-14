Temple vs. Delaware December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) play the Temple Owls (3-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Temple vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Temple Players to Watch
- Aleah Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rayne Tucker: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ines Piper: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tristen Taylor: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tiarra East: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
