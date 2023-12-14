Thursday's contest between the Temple Owls (4-5) and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-5) matching up at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

In their last game on Sunday, the Owls earned a 61-47 win against Pennsylvania.

Last time out, the Owls won on Sunday 61-47 against Pennsylvania. The Fightin' Blue Hens' last contest on Monday ended in a 64-55 loss to VCU. Ines Piper's team-leading 16 points paced the Owls in the victory. Tara Cousins recorded 15 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Temple vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Temple vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 70, Delaware 65

Temple Schedule Analysis

When the Owls took down the Pennsylvania Quakers, who are ranked No. 205 in our computer rankings, on December 10 by a score of 61-47, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Owls have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Temple 2023-24 Best Wins

61-47 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 205) on December 10

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 304) on November 11

78-41 over Xavier (No. 322) on December 1

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 348) on November 6

Delaware Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Fightin' Blue Hens picked up their signature win of the season, a 74-57 victory over the Duquesne Dukes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings.

Delaware has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Delaware 2023-24 Best Wins

74-57 on the road over Duquesne (No. 150) on December 3

73-66 over Vermont (No. 178) on November 26

68-58 on the road over American (No. 296) on November 29

81-55 at home over Longwood (No. 330) on November 9

Temple Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

10.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 35.1 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Piper: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Tiarra East: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tristen Taylor: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

Delaware Leaders

Cousins: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.0 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69)

16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.0 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69) Klarke Sconiers: 12.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.4 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.4 FG% Chloe Wilson: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Sydney Boone: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40) Darrionna Howard: 4.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game with a +70 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (118th in college basketball) and allow 63.1 per contest (160th in college basketball).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (posting 69.2 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and allowing 67.3 per outing, 239th in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential.

