Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 121-107 loss to the Pelicans, Gobert put up eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.3 15.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.2 12.2 Assists -- 1.0 0.7 PRA -- 26.5 28.1 PR -- 25.5 27.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 9.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 116.9 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 46.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.3 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 30 21 14 1 0 0 0 12/21/2022 38 19 15 0 0 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.