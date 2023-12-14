Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ringgold County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ringgold County, Iowa today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ringgold County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Ayr High School at Southeast Warren High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Conference: Pride of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.