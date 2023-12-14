Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- Maroon has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- Maroon's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
