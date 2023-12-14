Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) will visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 14, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 820.5 1213.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.3 55.1 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.6 points, 9.1 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +150 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.7 points per game (21st in NBA) and give up 105.9 per contest (second in league).

Minnesota pulls down 46 rebounds per game (fifth in league) while allowing 42 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by four boards per game.

The Timberwolves make 11.7 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.5 their opponents make, shooting 33.7% from deep.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14 per game (22nd in league) and force 13.4 (18th in NBA).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.0 points, 8.9 assists and 8.2 boards per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 120.2 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 116.9 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

Dallas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is pulling down 42.3 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) compared to its opponents' 46 per outing.

The Mavericks connect on 16.3 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.9% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.2 per game their opponents make at a 37.1% rate.

Dallas has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (first in NBA action), 2.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces on average (12th in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 5.5 3.2 Usage Percentage 26.7% 34.9% True Shooting Pct 62.6% 61.2% Total Rebound Pct 15.0% 12.2% Assist Pct 15.0% 40.0%

