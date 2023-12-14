The Minnesota Wild, Jared Spurgeon included, will play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Spurgeon in that upcoming Wild-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jared Spurgeon vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Spurgeon Season Stats Insights

Spurgeon's plus-minus this season, in 15:53 per game on the ice, is +6.

Spurgeon has yet to score a goal this year through 13 games played.

Despite recording points in four of 13 games this season, Spurgeon has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In four of 13 games this season, Spurgeon has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Spurgeon hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Spurgeon has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Spurgeon Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 4 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.