Drake vs. Grambling December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (6-1) meet the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Grambling Players to Watch
Drake vs. Grambling Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|76th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|70.4
|266th
|193rd
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|336th
|303rd
|30
|Rebounds
|28.9
|330th
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|183rd
|138th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|4.1
|355th
|54th
|16.1
|Assists
|10.6
|319th
|21st
|9
|Turnovers
|13.3
|271st
