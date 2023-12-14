The Grambling Tigers (2-7) will be trying to stop a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Drake has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 356th.

The Bulldogs put up 78.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 80.3 the Tigers give up.

Drake is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Drake performed better at home last year, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in away games.

The Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).

When playing at home, Drake sunk 1.0 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in away games (7.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule