The Grambling Tigers (2-7) will be trying to stop a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Grambling Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • Drake has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 356th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 78.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 80.3 the Tigers give up.
  • Drake is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Drake performed better at home last year, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in away games.
  • The Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).
  • When playing at home, Drake sunk 1.0 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in away games (7.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (38.0%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Missouri State W 74-57 Knapp Center
12/6/2023 Saint Louis W 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Nevada W 72-53 Dollar Loan Center
12/14/2023 Grambling - Knapp Center
12/19/2023 Alcorn State - Knapp Center
12/22/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

