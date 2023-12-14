How to Watch Drake vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-7) will be trying to stop a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Drake has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 298th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 356th.
- The Bulldogs put up 78.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 80.3 the Tigers give up.
- Drake is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Drake performed better at home last year, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in away games.
- The Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).
- When playing at home, Drake sunk 1.0 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in away games (7.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (38.0%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|W 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|W 72-53
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/14/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
