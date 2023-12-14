Thursday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) against the Grambling Tigers (2-7) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-59 in favor of Drake, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Drake vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 85, Grambling 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-25.6)

Drake (-25.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Drake has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Grambling is 1-6-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 68 per outing (112th in college basketball).

The 33.6 rebounds per game Drake averages rank 296th in the country. Its opponents grab 33.3 per contest.

Drake connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (220th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 33% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 201st in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Drake has committed 8.6 turnovers per game (eighth in college basketball play), five fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (84th in college basketball).

