The Princeton Tigers (7-3) square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Princeton vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Scarlet Knights score 5.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (63.9).

Rutgers has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

Princeton has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.

The Tigers record only 4.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (63.1).

Princeton has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

When Rutgers allows fewer than 67.9 points, it is 6-1.

This year the Tigers are shooting 42.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Scarlet Knights concede.

The Scarlet Knights' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Princeton Leaders

Destiny Adams: 13.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG% Kaylene Smikle: 17.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

17.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Chyna Cornwell: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.0 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.0 FG% Antonia Bates: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kassondra Brown: 6.0 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Rutgers Leaders

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Rhode Island L 60-58 Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/6/2023 Quinnipiac W 79-70 Jadwin Gymnasium 12/11/2023 @ Villanova W 61-58 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/13/2023 Rutgers - Jadwin Gymnasium 12/29/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium 12/31/2023 @ Le Moyne - Ted Grant Court

