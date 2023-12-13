The Princeton Tigers (7-3) square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Princeton vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Scarlet Knights score 5.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (63.9).
  • Rutgers has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • Princeton has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.
  • The Tigers record only 4.8 more points per game (67.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (63.1).
  • Princeton has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • When Rutgers allows fewer than 67.9 points, it is 6-1.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 42.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Scarlet Knights concede.
  • The Scarlet Knights' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Princeton Leaders

  • Destiny Adams: 13.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%
  • Kaylene Smikle: 17.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Chyna Cornwell: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.0 FG%
  • Antonia Bates: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Kassondra Brown: 6.0 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Rutgers Leaders

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Rhode Island L 60-58 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/6/2023 Quinnipiac W 79-70 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Villanova W 61-58 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/13/2023 Rutgers - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/31/2023 @ Le Moyne - Ted Grant Court

Rutgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Lafayette W 69-48 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 La Salle W 98-67 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/9/2023 Indiana L 66-56 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/13/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Virginia Tech - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/30/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

