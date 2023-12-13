Wednesday's game between the Princeton Tigers (7-3) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6) at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Princeton, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Tigers are coming off of a 61-58 victory over Villanova in their last outing on Monday.

In their last time out, the Tigers won on Monday 61-58 over Villanova. The Scarlet Knights' last contest on Saturday ended in a 66-56 loss to Indiana. Kaitlyn Chen recorded 31 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Tigers. Kaylene Smikle scored a team-best 19 points for the Scarlet Knights in the loss.

Princeton vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: SNY

Princeton vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 74, Rutgers 59

Top 25 Predictions

Princeton Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Tigers notched their best win of the season on November 23, a 77-63 victory.

The Tigers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Princeton has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Tigers have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Princeton 2023-24 Best Wins

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 42) on November 23

75-71 at home over Seton Hall (No. 48) on November 29

61-58 on the road over Villanova (No. 56) on December 11

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 64) on November 12

62-51 on the road over San Diego (No. 150) on November 19

Rutgers Schedule Analysis

The Scarlet Knights notched their signature win of the season on November 6, when they beat the Monmouth Hawks, who rank No. 175 in our computer rankings, 56-51.

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Rutgers is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

The Tigers have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Rutgers is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Rutgers 2023-24 Best Wins

56-51 at home over Monmouth (No. 175) on November 6

98-67 at home over La Salle (No. 284) on December 5

69-48 at home over Lafayette (No. 308) on December 1

82-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 348) on November 29

86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 9

Princeton Leaders

Chen: 16.6 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

16.6 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Ellie Mitchell: 4.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG%

4.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43.6 FG% Madison St. Rose: 16.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

16.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Skye Belker: 10.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

10.3 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Parker Hill: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 59.4 FG%

Rutgers Leaders

Destiny Adams: 13.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG% Smikle: 17.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

17.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Chyna Cornwell: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.0 FG%

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 59.0 FG% Antonia Bates: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 37.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kassondra Brown: 6.0 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.9 points per game (153rd in college basketball) and give up 63.9 per outing (181st in college basketball).

Rutgers Performance Insights

The Scarlet Knights have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 69.8 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 158th in college basketball.

