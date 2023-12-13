Wednesday's contest features the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) and the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) matching up at Al McGuire Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Golden Eagles enter this game after a 64-62 win against Illinois State on Sunday.

In their last game on Sunday, the Golden Eagles secured a 64-62 win over Illinois State. The Bluejays are coming off of a 73-61 win against Wyoming in their last game on Sunday. In the Golden Eagles' win, Liza Karlen led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding six rebounds and four assists). Emma Ronsiek scored a team-high 22 points for the Bluejays in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles picked up their best win of the season on November 25 by registering a 74-58 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Marquette has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 57) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 81) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 89) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 113) on November 24

88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 143) on November 29

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays' signature win of the season came in an 83-69 victory on November 24 against the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bluejays are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Creighton has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 18) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 20) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 71) on November 23

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 10

73-61 on the road over Wyoming (No. 100) on December 10

Marquette Leaders

Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Mallory Brake: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 81.0 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per outing (60th in college basketball). They have a +221 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.0 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per outing (113th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.