The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with both teams heading into the game following a vistory. The Avalanche knocked off the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-210) Sabres (+170) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 61.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (16-10).

Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Colorado's 28 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.

Sabres Betting Insights

This season the Sabres have won six of the 19 games, or 31.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Buffalo has a record of 3-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Sabres.

Buffalo's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 12 of 29 times.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 99 (4th) Goals 84 (20th) 86 (16th) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 20 (11th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Colorado has two wins against the spread and is 5-3-2 overall.

Colorado hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche's 99 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked 16th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 86 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +13.

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres went 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Buffalo has gone over the total five times.

The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Sabres' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Sabres' 84 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.

The Sabres have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 95 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

