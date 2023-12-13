Avalanche vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with both teams heading into the game following a vistory. The Avalanche knocked off the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-210)
|Sabres (+170)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 61.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (16-10).
- Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.
- Colorado's 28 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.
Sabres Betting Insights
- This season the Sabres have won six of the 19 games, or 31.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Buffalo has a record of 3-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Sabres.
- Buffalo's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 12 of 29 times.
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|99 (4th)
|Goals
|84 (20th)
|86 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|95 (25th)
|20 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (25th)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (13th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Colorado has two wins against the spread and is 5-3-2 overall.
- Colorado hit the over in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche's 99 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked 16th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 86 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +13.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres went 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Buffalo has gone over the total five times.
- The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Sabres' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Sabres' 84 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- The Sabres have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 95 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
