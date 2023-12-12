Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Webster County, Iowa today? We've got the information.
Webster County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manson Northwest Webster High School at Southeast Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gowrie, IA
- Conference: Twin Lakes Conference
