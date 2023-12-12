Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Story County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Story County, Iowa today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Story County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saydel High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Story City, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nevada High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colo-NESCO High School at GMG Community School District
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Green Mountain, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.